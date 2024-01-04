en English
Business

New Hampshire’s Community Power Coalition Slashes Electric Rates by 26%

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
New Hampshire’s Community Power Coalition Slashes Electric Rates by 26%

The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire (CPCNH), a collective representing 50 towns, cities, and counties, has unveiled a sizeable reduction in its Community Power base electric rate. The rate will decrease by 26% to 8.1 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), starting from February and in effect until July. The coalition, which serves over 120,000 customers across 28 cities and towns, has made a name for itself by offering the lowest residential energy supply rates in the state for the past three rate periods.

CPCNH’s Commitment to Community Control and Competitive Rates

Brian Callnan, CEO of CPCNH, expressed his satisfaction in providing cost-effective options for the residents. He emphasized the coalition’s unwavering commitment to community control, customer choice, and competitive electric rates. The CPCNH model involves direct power purchases from the wholesale market, eliminating the need for intermediaries. This approach often results in lower rates, offering a flexible alternative to state-regulated utilities’ electricity purchasing.

Renewable Power Options and Expansion

The coalition offers customers a choice of 100%, 50%, and 33% renewable power options. Towns like Hanover, Peterborough, and Plainfield have adopted 33% renewable power as their default. In March, twelve additional communities will join the CPCNH, solidifying its position as the second-largest electrical supplier in New Hampshire. Community power programs, like the one offered by CPCNH, enable municipalities to purchase electricity on behalf of their residents and businesses. This initiative often results in lower rates and a higher percentage of renewable energy.

Looking Ahead: More Growth in 2024

Durham, a ‘Wave 2’ community and a founding member of CPCNH, is on the verge of launching its community power program. The town aims to offer savings and a higher percentage of renewable energy in the future. With more communities set to join CPCNH in 2024, the coalition’s growth is expected to surge significantly. As such, CPCNH’s pioneering approach to community power could serve as a blueprint for other states seeking to increase their renewable energy sources while providing cost-effective options for residents.

Business Energy United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

