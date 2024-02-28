New Hampshire to Honor Military Women with Memorial, Marking Women's Armed Services Integration

On November 11, 2018, New Hampshire opened the Heritage Learning Center at the State Veterans Cemetery, spotlighting its military personnel's service. However, it soon became evident that the contributions of military women were not adequately represented. This gap is set to be bridged with the unveiling of the Women's Service Memorial on June 12, 2025, aligning with the 77th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act.

Advertisment

Recognizing Courage and Strength

The memorial, envisioned by Navy veteran Sheila Casey and Maj. Gen. Gretchen Dunkelberger, is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women in the military. Crafted from stainless steel on granite, it stands as a testament to their bravery, dedication, and significant contributions across various military branches. This project, now in its final planning stages, aims to raise $50,000 for construction and upkeep. It not only honors historical figures like Harriet Dame, a dedicated Civil War nurse from Barnstead but also sheds light on the evolving roles of women in military history.

Fundraising Efforts and Community Support

The initiative has garnered support from various quarters, including Marty Gladu, the New Hampshire Ambassador to the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Their collective efforts focus on fundraising to ensure the memorial's realization and the establishment of a maintenance fund. Contributions toward this cause are encouraged, with details available for those wishing to support this significant tribute to women's service in the military.

The Women's Service Memorial seeks to fill a void in New Hampshire's Veterans Cemetery, offering a space for reflection on the vital roles women have played in the nation's military history. While it may not be the largest monument in the Memorial Walkway, its significance lies in its message and the stories of strength and perseverance it represents. As the project nears completion, it stands as a poignant reminder of the long-overdue recognition of women's contributions to military service.