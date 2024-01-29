New Hampshire Sets Stage for Solar Power Revolution with New Grant Program

In a significant stride towards fostering renewable energy, New Hampshire is slated to roll out a grant program, underwritten by the 2021 federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The program entailing an allocation of $1.4 million is specifically designed to aid disadvantaged cities and towns in transitioning to solar power.

Boosting Solar Power Adoption

As per the program's parameters, the grants will foot up to 95% of the costs for qualifying solar projects on municipal buildings or land for lower-income municipalities, while others can avail a 60% cost coverage. The overarching goal of the initiative is threefold: to slash carbon emissions, bolster community resilience amid power outages, and save money on energy to fund public projects or scale down property tax rates.

Pilot to Gauge Demand

Currently, New Hampshire ranks 41st in the nation for solar capacity. The state perceives this initiative as a pilot to assess the demand and potential for future expansion. While affluent towns like Hanover have largely embraced solar power, smaller and less wealthy towns grapple with substantial barriers in procuring funds and logistics. The grant program aims to mitigate these hurdles, encouraging towns to purchase solar arrays outright to reap the full benefits of renewable energy credits.

A Modest But Well-Suited Budget

The budget, albeit modest, is deemed well-suited to New Hampshire's needs, particularly for smaller towns that are often sidelined in larger grant programs. The initiative is testament to the state's commitment to expanding renewable energy and supporting local communities. Through this program, the grants will facilitate the installation of solar panels on municipal buildings, thereby reducing energy costs and promoting sustainability.