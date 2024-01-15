New Hampshire Launches $2 Million Conservation Project to Study Fisher Population

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department, in conjunction with the University of New Hampshire, has unveiled an ambitious conservation project to study the health and population dynamics of fishers, a carnivorous mammal native to the state’s forests. The initiative is funded by a generous $2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Restoration Program.

Fishers Under the Microscope

Fishers, part of the weasel family, have seen varying levels of population stability and decline over the past three decades. This study aims to delve into the survival rates, causes of mortality, and overall health of this elusive species. The objective is to gather critical data that will aid in managing and maintaining the species at a healthy and sustainable level.

Regulated Hunting and Trapping

In New Hampshire, fishers are subject to regulated hunting and trapping. This practice requires licensure, education, landowner permission, and adherence to stringent guidelines, including a daily trap check and reporting of catches. However, hunters are currently not required to report fishers they shoot. Both hunters and trappers are limited to taking two fishers per season.

Decline in Trapping

The number of fishers trapped each year has been on a steady decline since 2014. Additional regulations for fisher trapping were introduced in 2021, further emphasizing the urgency for an in-depth understanding of fisher population dynamics and health. The outcomes from this study will be invaluable for the conservation and management of this species, thereby contributing to the preservation of New Hampshire’s rich biodiversity.