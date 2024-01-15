New Hampshire Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Reflection and Education

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a series of ceremonies and community events unfolded across New Hampshire, embodying the spirit of reflection, education, and perpetuating the civil rights leader's message. Particularly noteworthy was the first in-person celebration hosted by the Seacoast NAACP at South Church in Portsmouth since the onset of the pandemic.

Embracing Hope and Racial Justice

The event, spearheaded by Rev. Robert Thompson, president of the Seacoast NAACP, endeavored to imbue attendees with a sense of hope for the future and a resolution to advocate for racial justice. The congregation was graced by the presence of significant attendees, including Governor Chris Sununu and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan. The ceremony underscored the essence of understanding and thriving in a multiracial and multicultural community.

Remembering the Past, Shaping the Future

The event brought into sharp focus that New Hampshire was the last state to recognize King's birthday as a holiday, thereby highlighting the work that remains. In a poignant display of remembrance, attendees also journeyed to the African Burying Ground Memorial in Portsmouth as part of the day's proceedings.

Gearing Up for Black History Month

With Black History Month on the horizon, organizers are preparing to further amplify King's message through an array of additional events. These include the Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition's celebration at Manchester Memorial High School, complimentary programming at the Currier Museum of Art, featuring tours and a screening of King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, and a gathering organised by the Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee at the Park Theatre.