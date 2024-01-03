en English
Law

New Hampshire Grandmother Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against DCYF

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
New Hampshire Grandmother Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against DCYF

A tragic incident has unearthed deep-rooted issues within New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF). Jennifer Kitner, a Farmington resident, has initiated a wrongful death action against DCYF, attributing her 2-week-old granddaughter’s death to the agency’s negligence. The infant, Mattilynn Kitner, was found suffocated on a couch at a Somersworth residence in January 2022. This home, inhabited by an unqualified, non-relative caregiver with a history of drug use, was where DCYF decided to place Mattilynn.

DCYF’s Alleged Negligence

The lawsuit puts forth allegations of DCYF’s blatant disregard for its own policies. According to the plaintiff, DCYF failed to follow its guidelines regarding the management of infants born with drug dependencies and those at risk of neglect. The agency knowingly placed Mattilynn in a harmful environment that resulted in her untimely demise. The case underlines how the mother’s ongoing substance abuse issues were ignored, even though the state had received reports of substance abuse in the home prior to Mattilynn’s birth.

Implications and Involvement

The circumstances surrounding the death of Mattilynn are disturbing. It is alleged that the infant’s death occurred during a sexual act involving her mother and the caregiver’s brother-in-law on the very couch where she was suffocated. This underscores the gravity of the situation and the alleged failure of DCYF in ensuring the safety of the child.

Systemic Issues within DCYF

The lawsuit doesn’t merely aim to hold DCYF accountable for Mattilynn’s death. It also shines a light on systemic issues within the agency. Citing a third-party audit, the lawsuit points out the understaffing and ineffective response to cases of abuse and neglect. It also brings up allegations of ongoing abuse within state-run facilities, painting a dismal picture of a system meant to protect the vulnerable.

Today, Jennifer Kitner seeks justice for her granddaughter and for the countless other children who may be at risk due to DCYF’s alleged negligence. While the plaintiff is seeking monetary damages and a trial, DCYF has yet to respond to the lawsuit. As this case unfolds, it beckons a hard look into the workings of child protective services, not just in New Hampshire, but across the country.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

