en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

New Hampshire District Considers Closure of Four Elementary Schools

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
New Hampshire District Considers Closure of Four Elementary Schools

In southwest New Hampshire, a critical decision looms over the Contoocook Valley School District (ConVal). Faced with dwindling student numbers, the district’s School Board has placed a significant proposal on the March 12 ballot. The proposal seeks to amend the district’s 1967 Articles of Agreement, a move that would grant the board the power to close four of its eight elementary schools — a course of action currently proscribed.

Consultancy Firm’s Recommendations

Over half the seats in the district’s elementary schools remain unoccupied. This concerning statistic led the School Board to commission Prismatic Services Inc., a consulting firm, to conduct a rigorous six-month evaluation. The firm’s resulting recommendations are unequivocal: close the elementary schools in Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, and Temple. Implementing this advice could see the district save a significant $2.4 to $4 million annually.

Three-Year Reconfiguration Plan

The elementary schools’ closure would form part of a carefully considered, three-year reconfiguration plan. Under this plan, no immediate layoffs would occur. Instead, staff reductions would transpire through natural attrition and retirement. This approach seeks to minimize disruption for both staff and students while ensuring the plan’s practical implementation.

Community Reactions and Future of Closed Schools

The proposal, understandably, has sparked debate within the district. It raises concerns about the potential impact on the small towns, the loss of community focus, and the future uses of the school buildings. In answer to the latter, the article stipulates that should the closures go ahead, the towns would have the right of first refusal to purchase the disused schools. It’s a challenging decision for the communities involved, necessitated by budget concerns and projections of minimal enrollment growth.

0
Education United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
St. Joseph Prepares for Safer School Zones with Sidewalk Initiative
The city of St. Joseph, Missouri, is setting the stage to kickstart an initiative that seeks to bolster security for school-going children who commute on foot. This initiative termed as the Safe Routes to School project, is due to commence in the spring. It is the fruit of the Capital Improvements Program (CIP), approved by
St. Joseph Prepares for Safer School Zones with Sidewalk Initiative
Madhya Pradesh Students to Complete BTech Projects at IIT Indore: An Initiative of the Vidya Samagam Program
13 mins ago
Madhya Pradesh Students to Complete BTech Projects at IIT Indore: An Initiative of the Vidya Samagam Program
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
13 mins ago
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
Punjab University Extends Examination Form Submission Deadline and Prepares for 132nd Convocation
3 mins ago
Punjab University Extends Examination Form Submission Deadline and Prepares for 132nd Convocation
US High School Students Broaden Horizons at International Leadership Summit
8 mins ago
US High School Students Broaden Horizons at International Leadership Summit
Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success
12 mins ago
Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success
Latest Headlines
World News
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
20 seconds
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
22 seconds
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
24 seconds
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
40 seconds
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
50 seconds
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
1 min
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
1 min
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
1 min
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
Lara Trump Criticizes Green Day: A Debate on Punk Rock's Essence
2 mins
Lara Trump Criticizes Green Day: A Debate on Punk Rock's Essence
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app