New Hampshire District Considers Closure of Four Elementary Schools

In southwest New Hampshire, a critical decision looms over the Contoocook Valley School District (ConVal). Faced with dwindling student numbers, the district’s School Board has placed a significant proposal on the March 12 ballot. The proposal seeks to amend the district’s 1967 Articles of Agreement, a move that would grant the board the power to close four of its eight elementary schools — a course of action currently proscribed.

Consultancy Firm’s Recommendations

Over half the seats in the district’s elementary schools remain unoccupied. This concerning statistic led the School Board to commission Prismatic Services Inc., a consulting firm, to conduct a rigorous six-month evaluation. The firm’s resulting recommendations are unequivocal: close the elementary schools in Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, and Temple. Implementing this advice could see the district save a significant $2.4 to $4 million annually.

Three-Year Reconfiguration Plan

The elementary schools’ closure would form part of a carefully considered, three-year reconfiguration plan. Under this plan, no immediate layoffs would occur. Instead, staff reductions would transpire through natural attrition and retirement. This approach seeks to minimize disruption for both staff and students while ensuring the plan’s practical implementation.

Community Reactions and Future of Closed Schools

The proposal, understandably, has sparked debate within the district. It raises concerns about the potential impact on the small towns, the loss of community focus, and the future uses of the school buildings. In answer to the latter, the article stipulates that should the closures go ahead, the towns would have the right of first refusal to purchase the disused schools. It’s a challenging decision for the communities involved, necessitated by budget concerns and projections of minimal enrollment growth.