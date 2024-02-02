New Fortress Energy to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results; EZCORP Inc Reports Rising Net Income

Global energy infrastructure company, New Fortress Energy Inc., listed on NASDAQ under the ticker NFE, has made a public announcement regarding its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The company plans to release these results before 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 29th, 2024. The financial results will be made available through a press release and an earnings supplement, which will be posted in the Investors section of the company's website.

Details of the Earnings Call

In addition to the release of the financial results, New Fortress Energy will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day. Interested individuals have the option to join the call by dialing specific numbers provided for U.S. and international callers, or by citing the 'NFE Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call' with the conference code 6392277. A webcast of the conference call will be open to the public on a listen-only basis, accessible in the 'Events & Presentations' subsection of the company's website. A replay of the call will be posted on the website shortly after the live event concludes.

New Fortress Energy's Mission

New Fortress Energy is committed to tackling energy poverty and aiding the global shift towards reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company operates primarily in the natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors. Its infrastructure includes an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets. The company's efforts are directed towards enhancing energy security, fostering economic growth, promoting environmental stewardship, and making a positive impact on local communities and industries worldwide.

