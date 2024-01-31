New Federal Regulations Alter Access to Native American Artifacts in Museums

In a significant alteration of standard practices, museums across the United States have been compelled to limit public access to exhibits featuring Native American artifacts due to new federal regulations. The Field Museum in Chicago and the American Museum of Natural History in New York City are among institutions impacted by these changes. These regulations, effective since mid-January, necessitate museums to obtain the consent of descendants from the original native communities prior to displaying certain objects. Non-compliance could expose these institutions to civil penalties and reputational harm.

NAGPRA: A Slow-Burning Fuse

The catalyst for this development is the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a law enacted in 1990 with the objective of returning human remains and sacred objects to their rightful owners. Despite its noble intentions, its implementation has been a slow process over the years. The primary challenge being the identification of rightful owners of certain remains and objects. The recent regulations, however, address this by closing the 'culturally unidentifiable' loophole and setting a new five-year deadline for re-inventory and repatriation. These changes introduce a punitive aspect that shifts power to the tribes.

Museums: A House Divided

Museum professionals have voiced concerns about these rules, fearing they could give precedence to tribal myths over scientific facts, potentially compromising the accuracy of historical displays. However, not all institutions share this viewpoint. Some, such as the Oshkosh Public Museum and Neville Public Museum of Brown County, after consulting with tribes, express confidence in their exhibits' compliance with the new regulations. Larger institutions, on the other hand, have had to resort to temporary closures or adjustments to exhibits.

Tribes: Mixed Reactions

The tribes themselves have mixed responses. While some agree with the changes, others express reservations about their capacity to manage the artifacts. The new rules have led to what some perceive as a cover-up of history, raising concerns about the potential chilling effect on the study and display of a significant part of America's heritage.