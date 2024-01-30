New Expansion Plans on the Horizon for Cincinnati's Connector Streetcar System

For over two decades, Cincinnati's streetcar system, known as the Connector, has been a topic of active discussion and development. Since its operational commencement in 2016, the system has yet to reach its originally intended destination, Clifton. However, advocates for public transportation in Cincinnati have not forgotten this initial scope and are vigorously working towards its expansion.

The New Proposition

This week, they are set to propose a new streetcar route intended to connect Clifton to Walnut Hills, along with eight other potential expansion plans for the Connector. The details of these plans will be unveiled at a public event scheduled for Thursday. The participants at this event will include transportation enthusiasts, general public, and various stakeholders interested in the future of the Connector.

Anticipated Debate

Given the history of intense debate and polarized opinions surrounding the streetcar's development, the introduction of new expansion ideas is expected to ignite further discussions within the community. The specific details of the new routes are yet to be disclosed, adding an air of anticipation to the forthcoming event.

Public Survey and Records

These proposed routes are a result of suggestions gathered through a public survey. The plans include provisions to serve 16 Cincinnati neighborhoods, six Covington neighborhoods, and nine in Newport. The Connector streetcar system has experienced record-breaking ridership and enhanced on-time performance since the implementation of a fare-free policy in 2020. The proposed routes are also designed to align with the bus-rapid transit system planned by the Metro bus system. Post-forum, supporters plan to present the proposals to the Cincinnati City Council.