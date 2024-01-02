New Exhibit Honors Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Air Force

Today, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force opens its doors to a fresh narrative, a tale woven over 76 years, told through the lens of the enlisted personnel who have shaped the course of the Air Force’s trajectory. The exhibit, developed meticulously over three years, is an exploration of the intricate tapestry of service, bravery, and dedication that marks the journey of these men and women.

Unveiling History, Honoring Valor

The exhibit is a testament to the valor of service personnel like US Air Force Sgt John Levitow, whose heroism during the Vietnam War continues to inspire. Despite being gravely injured by shrapnel, Levitow displayed courage and selflessness, saving the lives of nine crewmen aboard Spooky 71. His story is one of many that the exhibit brings to the fore, underlining the significance of enlisted personnel in shaping the Air Force’s legacy.

A Journey Through Time and Service

With over 40 elements strategically positioned throughout the museum, the exhibit offers a journey through time. These elements, placed near artifacts or in sections corresponding with specific periods or specialties, provide a historical narrative that celebrates and acknowledges the contributions of enlisted Air Force members. The exhibit goes beyond showcasing artifacts relevant to their roles and achievements; it offers an immersive experience, a walk through history, and a salute to service.

Preserving Legacy, Inspiring Future

The new exhibit also underlines the ongoing commitment of the Air Force personnel, as exemplified by the New York Air National Guard and Army National Guard Honor Guards. These teams, made up of full-time soldiers and part-time volunteers, provide funeral honors for veterans, including those who died on active duty. Despite a decline in military funerals last year, the dedication of these soldiers and airmen remains undiminished. Trained to meet exacting standards, they deal with the emotions of the events and are dedicated to providing the best possible honors for the veterans and their families.

In unveiling this exhibit, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force offers a timely reminder of the sacrifices and achievements of the enlisted personnel over the Air Force’s 76-year history. It ensures their stories of valor, service, and dedication continue to inspire future generations.

