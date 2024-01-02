en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

New Exhibit Honors Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Air Force

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
New Exhibit Honors Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Air Force

Today, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force opens its doors to a fresh narrative, a tale woven over 76 years, told through the lens of the enlisted personnel who have shaped the course of the Air Force’s trajectory. The exhibit, developed meticulously over three years, is an exploration of the intricate tapestry of service, bravery, and dedication that marks the journey of these men and women.

Unveiling History, Honoring Valor

The exhibit is a testament to the valor of service personnel like US Air Force Sgt John Levitow, whose heroism during the Vietnam War continues to inspire. Despite being gravely injured by shrapnel, Levitow displayed courage and selflessness, saving the lives of nine crewmen aboard Spooky 71. His story is one of many that the exhibit brings to the fore, underlining the significance of enlisted personnel in shaping the Air Force’s legacy.

(Read Also: Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles)

A Journey Through Time and Service

With over 40 elements strategically positioned throughout the museum, the exhibit offers a journey through time. These elements, placed near artifacts or in sections corresponding with specific periods or specialties, provide a historical narrative that celebrates and acknowledges the contributions of enlisted Air Force members. The exhibit goes beyond showcasing artifacts relevant to their roles and achievements; it offers an immersive experience, a walk through history, and a salute to service.

(Read Also: Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match)

Preserving Legacy, Inspiring Future

The new exhibit also underlines the ongoing commitment of the Air Force personnel, as exemplified by the New York Air National Guard and Army National Guard Honor Guards. These teams, made up of full-time soldiers and part-time volunteers, provide funeral honors for veterans, including those who died on active duty. Despite a decline in military funerals last year, the dedication of these soldiers and airmen remains undiminished. Trained to meet exacting standards, they deal with the emotions of the events and are dedicated to providing the best possible honors for the veterans and their families.

In unveiling this exhibit, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force offers a timely reminder of the sacrifices and achievements of the enlisted personnel over the Air Force’s 76-year history. It ensures their stories of valor, service, and dedication continue to inspire future generations.

Read More

0
History Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Burning of Wounded Knee Artifacts: A Tribute to Ancestors or a Challenge to Tradition?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stearns History Museum Calls for 80s Memorabilia Donations for 40th Anniversary Exhibit

By BNN Correspondents

The Resurgence of Bedford Springs Hotel: A Tale of Resilience and Revitalization

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

The Strand Cinema: A Beacon of Belfast's History Set for £6.5M Redevelopment

By BNN Correspondents

The Strand: Belfast's Oldest Cinema Gears up for a £6.5 Million Makeo ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 47 mins
The Strand: Belfast's Oldest Cinema Gears up for a £6.5 Million Makeo ...
heart comment 0
Owensboro Honors Photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr. With ‘Through Sleet’s Eyes Fest’

By BNN Correspondents

Owensboro Honors Photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr. With 'Through Sleet's Eyes Fest'
Valongo Wharf in Rio Reopens after Refurbishment, Promoting Afro-Brazilian History

By Waqas Arain

Valongo Wharf in Rio Reopens after Refurbishment, Promoting Afro-Brazilian History
Ghawdix Raises Alarm Over the Deteriorating State of Historic Fort Chambray

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ghawdix Raises Alarm Over the Deteriorating State of Historic Fort Chambray
The Last Torchbearer: Vina Mikkelsen’s Quest to Preserve Pearl Harbor Memories

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Last Torchbearer: Vina Mikkelsen's Quest to Preserve Pearl Harbor Memories
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi
19 seconds
Labour Party to Become Nigeria's Main Opposition Party by 2024, Asserts Peter Obi
Newron Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment for Pioneering Schizophrenia Drug Trial
39 seconds
Newron Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment for Pioneering Schizophrenia Drug Trial
North Carolina's Political Landscape: Poised For A Seismic Shift
44 seconds
North Carolina's Political Landscape: Poised For A Seismic Shift
Is Israel Provoking a Wider Conflict in the Middle East?
51 seconds
Is Israel Provoking a Wider Conflict in the Middle East?
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Announces Vetting Process for Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates
1 min
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Announces Vetting Process for Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates
Anticipating the FC 24 Team of the Year: Standout Players to Watch Out For
1 min
Anticipating the FC 24 Team of the Year: Standout Players to Watch Out For
The Safety and Culinary Importance of Butter: Expert Insights
2 mins
The Safety and Culinary Importance of Butter: Expert Insights
Regencell Bioscience Announces Board Reshuffle: Dr. Chao Steps Down, Mr. Chung Steps Up
2 mins
Regencell Bioscience Announces Board Reshuffle: Dr. Chao Steps Down, Mr. Chung Steps Up
Posh Alexander's Basketball Journey: From St. John's to Butler and Back
2 mins
Posh Alexander's Basketball Journey: From St. John's to Butler and Back
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app