Europe

New ETIAS Authorization Requirement for Americans Traveling to Europe in 2024

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
New ETIAS Authorization Requirement for Americans Traveling to Europe in 2024

In a significant development, Americans, along with nationals from nearly 60 other countries, will need to secure a travel authorization to visit Europe’s Schengen area starting 2024. This mandate is an integral part of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), encompassing 30 European nations, featuring tourist hotspots like France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

The ETIAS Directive

The authorization procedure entails an online application along with a nonrefundable fee of 7 euros per person. However, certain demographics, such as individuals under 18 or over 70, are exempt from this charge. It’s important to note that the ETIAS is not a visa, but a mandatory requirement for entry into the Schengen zone. Non-compliance with this directive will lead to denial of boarding on flights destined for Europe.

Validity and Renewal

The ETIAS, once granted, will remain valid for three years, or until the expiry of the passport, whichever comes first. In a respite to frequent travelers, there is no need to reapply for every trip within this validity period.

The Road Ahead

While the European Union has yet to announce a firm rollout date for ETIAS, and the system is not currently accepting applications, the new requirement has encountered several delays. Originally slated to come into effect in 2021, it was subsequently pushed back to 2023, and now to 2024. As the rollout timeline remains fluid, travel experts advise keeping a close watch on the ETIAS directive. They further recommend securing the travel authorization prior to booking tickets and accommodations.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

