New England's Week of Weather Extremities: From Snow to Floods

For a week, New England has been a theater of climatic extremities, a carousel of snow, sun, wind, and a cocktail of snow and rain leading to widespread flooding. The volatile weather has disrupted lives, causing significant property damage, businesses to shutter, and forcing residents to navigate flooded streets by boat.

Unpredictable Weather Wreaks Havoc

New England's weather has been making headlines for its unpredictability. Heavy snowfall gave way to sunny days, which were then replaced with strong winds and a mix of snow and rain. This erratic cycle has caused extensive flooding, leading to significant disruptions. Patios and sheds were washed away, and residents had to resort to canoes to traverse the overwhelmed streets.

The Business Impact

The impact on businesses, particularly in Portland, Maine's Old Port and along Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been severe. Some establishments were nearly submerged due to the floods, causing closures and loss of revenue. The weather has not only affected the residents but also the backbone of these towns - their local businesses.

Emergency Services Affected

The Salem Police Department in Salem, New Hampshire, was not spared the wrath of the severe weather. A storm led to a roof leak that threatened the station's I.T. equipment. Although a disaster was averted, the incident highlighted the building's poor condition, a longstanding concern. The station is now slated for replacement, with a new police station project currently in the approval process. Construction efforts are expected to commence soon, a silver lining in the face of extreme weather.

As New Englanders brace for more of the same, the week's weather serves as a reminder of the power of nature and the fragility of our man-made world. The region, known for its resilience, will no doubt recover from this bout of extreme weather, but it's a stark reminder that we are not immune to the forces of nature.