New England States Anticipate Minimum Wage Increases in 2024

As the clock ticks towards 2024, workers across several New England states are looking forward to marked increases in the minimum wage.

The wage hike, anticipated to affect millions of employees, is expected to significantly alter the financial dynamics in the region. As part of this change, Rhode Island will see its minimum wage rise to $14 per hour, setting the stage for a further increase to a $15 minimum wage by 2025.

Wage Increases Across New England

Vermont and Maine are set to join Rhode Island in this upward wage adjustment. Vermont’s minimum wage will ascend to $13.67, while Maine’s wage floor will climb to $14.15.

Notably, Portland, Maine’s most populous city, is taking a step further by raising its city minimum wage to $15. However, the highest bump in the region will be experienced by Connecticut, where the minimum wage will peak at $15.69 per hour.