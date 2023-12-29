en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

New England States Anticipate Minimum Wage Increases in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:45 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST
New England States Anticipate Minimum Wage Increases in 2024

As the clock ticks towards 2024, workers across several New England states are looking forward to marked increases in the minimum wage.

The wage hike, anticipated to affect millions of employees, is expected to significantly alter the financial dynamics in the region. As part of this change, Rhode Island will see its minimum wage rise to $14 per hour, setting the stage for a further increase to a $15 minimum wage by 2025.

Wage Increases Across New England

Vermont and Maine are set to join Rhode Island in this upward wage adjustment. Vermont’s minimum wage will ascend to $13.67, while Maine’s wage floor will climb to $14.15.

Notably, Portland, Maine’s most populous city, is taking a step further by raising its city minimum wage to $15. However, the highest bump in the region will be experienced by Connecticut, where the minimum wage will peak at $15.69 per hour.

0
Economy United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Ruto's Transformative Initiative: A Leap Towards Inclusive Economic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Record $1 Trillion Credit Card Debt Amidst Rising Costs: A Test for American Consumers

By Rafia Tasleem

Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto

By Geeta Pillai

President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers' Concerns

By Safak Costu

President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda's Economy, Warn ...
@Africa · 46 mins
President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda's Economy, Warn ...
heart comment 0
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
President Museveni Advocates for Maize Farming as a Path to Wealth

By Israel Ojoko

President Museveni Advocates for Maize Farming as a Path to Wealth
Uganda’s Prosperity Blueprint: Museveni Advocates High-Value Activities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Uganda's Prosperity Blueprint: Museveni Advocates High-Value Activities
President Museveni Highlights Role of Commercial Agriculture in Economic Development

By Israel Ojoko

President Museveni Highlights Role of Commercial Agriculture in Economic Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
57 seconds
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
1 min
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
4 mins
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
5 mins
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
5 mins
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
7 mins
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
10 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
15 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
15 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
55 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
58 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app