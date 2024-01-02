en English
New England Rallies to Save the North Atlantic Right Whale

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
New England is mounting an all-out offensive to protect the North Atlantic right whale, a species that has seen its population plummet alarmingly over the last decade. With fewer than 360 individuals left, marking a decline of approximately 25% since 2010, the states of Maine and Massachusetts are the recipients of over $27 million in public funding to bolster conservation efforts.

Financial Aid for Preservation

The Maine Department of Marine Resources is the chief beneficiary, with a hefty $17.2 million earmarked from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This substantial investment is intended to boost data collection on right whale populations and their interactions with the lobster fishing industry. The objective is to strike a delicate balance between shielding the whales and preserving the crucial lobster industry.

Furthermore, Maine procured more than $5 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. This funding is intended for investigating alternative fishing gear that could substantially reduce the risk of whale injuries.

Massachusetts Steps Up

Not to be left behind, the Massachusetts’s Department of Fish and Game received over $4.6 million for the development of new fishing gear technologies, augmenting research efforts, monitoring, and equipping the lobster industry with safer gear. This funding comes at a critical juncture amid growing concerns and proposed regulatory changes to commercial fishing and shipping practices to further shield the whales.

Regulatory Changes on the Horizon

NOAA is slated to release an updated ship speed rule this year, and new protective fishing regulations are in the pipeline following a court decision last year. These steps underscore the urgency of the situation and the concerted efforts to safeguard the remaining North Atlantic right whales.

As these funds are put to use and new regulations take effect, the hope is that we might be able to halt and eventually reverse the decline of these majestic creatures. The importance of the North Atlantic right whale’s survival extends beyond the realm of environmental conservation; it’s a matter of maintaining the intricate balance of our marine ecosystems.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

