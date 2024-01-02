en English
New England Pours $27M into Right Whale Conservation While Protecting Lobster Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
New England Pours $27M into Right Whale Conservation While Protecting Lobster Industry

In an unprecedented move, New England is mobilizing over $27 million in public funds to safeguard the endangered North Atlantic right whale. A stark 25% drop in the whale population from 2010 to 2020 has elicited this action, leaving less than 360 of these majestic marine giants in the world. The largest slice of this funding pie, a hefty $17.2 million, has been awarded to the Maine Department of Marine Resources by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This capital injection is earmarked for enhancing data collection concerning the whales, a vital step in devising effective protection strategies.

The Interplay of Conservation and Commerce

The mission is twofold: safeguard the whales while ensuring the continued vitality of Maine’s lobster industry, an economic lifeline for the region. On this front, the department has been further bolstered by over $5 million in funds with a directive to explore alternatives to traditional lobster trap and buoy gear. This gear has been identified as a threat to the whales, and its modification or replacement could significantly reduce harm to the species.

Massachusetts Steps Up

The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Marine Fisheries is also playing its part in this critical conservation effort. Armed with over $4.6 million in funding, the department is tasked with developing fresh fishing gear technology and expanding research and monitoring initiatives. The goal is to strike a delicate balance between the recovery of the right whale and the interests of the local lobster industry.

NOAA’s Upcoming Regulations

NOAA’s role in this endeavor extends beyond financial support. In the wake of a court decision last year, the agency is poised to issue an updated ship speed rule and potentially introduce new fishing regulations. These measures, aimed at mitigating collisions with large ships and entanglement in commercial fishing gear, will complement the efforts of Maine and Massachusetts.

With these funds and regulations, New England has shown its commitment to protecting the endangered North Atlantic right whale. It’s a delicate dance of conservation and commerce, a testament to the region’s determination to protect its marine life without sinking its fishing industry.

United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

