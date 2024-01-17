New Energy Equity LLC Donates $200,000 to Folds of Honor

New Energy Equity LLC, an Annapolis-based solar project developer, has made a significant philanthropic impact by donating $200,000 to Folds of Honor through its charity arm, the Lift as We Climb Foundation. This substantial contribution is part of the company's annual commitment to supporting nonprofits that resonate with its mission of contributing to a better world.

Philanthropy through Fundraising

The funds were raised during New Energy Equity's charity golf tournament which took place in Queenstown last fall. The event was organized to benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of U.S. military members and first responders who have either fallen or been disabled in the line of duty. The fundraising activities were a blend of sponsorships, donations, contests, and auctions.

About New Energy Equity LLC and Folds of Honor

New Energy Equity LLC, a subsidiary of ALLETE, specializes in developing, financing, operating, and managing solar power generation assets. With a track record of developing over 500MW of solar projects and closing more than $1.2 billion in clean energy investments, the company is a major player in the clean energy sector.

Folds of Honor, the recipient of the donation, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting the education of spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. Their work serves as a tribute to those who have served our country.

Impact of the Donation

The $200,000 donation from New Energy Equity will significantly support Folds of Honor's mission, contributing to over 40 life-changing academic scholarships. The founder and CEO of Folds of Honor expressed profound gratitude for the donation, reinforcing the vital role such contributions play in their ability to fulfill their mission.