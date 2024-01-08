en English
New Direction International Church Steps into New Era with Permanent Building

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
New Direction International Church Steps into New Era with Permanent Building

New Direction International, a church helmed by Senior Pastor Tommy Davis, has marked a significant milestone with the acquisition of its first permanent building. This comes after a year of conducting services in various makeshift venues, including the pastor’s home and a local hotel. The grand opening of the new church was celebrated with much fanfare, signifying a new chapter in the church’s journey.

A New Home in a Historic Building

The newly acquired edifice was formerly the First Christian Church building, located at the intersection of Main and 3rd in the town of Jenks. The historic building, now serving as the church’s permanent home, resonates with an air of nostalgia even as it embraces a fresh spiritual purpose.

Building Bridges with the Community

Pastor Davis has big plans for the new space, particularly the basketball court it houses. He envisions the court as more than just a recreational facility. In his perspective, it is a tool for outreach, a way of engaging with the local youth and fostering a sense of community.

More Than Just Worship

The intent is to create a welcoming environment that encourages both spiritual growth and social development. The young people in the community are invited not just to participate in worship, but also to enjoy recreational activities in the church’s new space. In doing so, New Direction International aims to redefine the traditional concept of church, making it a place of worship, fun, and fellowship.

New Direction International is set to hold services at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings, marking a new rhythm of worship, community engagement, and fun in the newly acquired building. With this, the church steps into a new phase of its journey, one that is expected to bring it closer to the community it serves.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

