New Costco Store to Open in Southwest Valley of Las Vegas

In a significant development, the Clark County Commission has approved a land use application for a new Costco Wholesale store in the southwest valley of Las Vegas, along the 215 Beltway. The proposed site is located on the southeast corner of Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. Despite the approval for land use, the building permits necessary for the project have not yet been filed by Costco.

Advertisment

Expansion of Retail Giant's Footprint

The upcoming Costco store, once completed, will mark the retail giant's sixth location in the Las Vegas valley, thereby expanding its presence in the region. Notably, this would be the first new Costco location since 2018. The retail giant's planned store will span a massive area of nearly 158,000 square feet, complemented by close to 900 parking spaces to accommodate its customers.

Features and Amenities of the Proposed Store

Costco's proposed store promises a variety of products and services. It will house a bakery, tire sales, a pharmacy, an optical center, and a hearing aid testing area. Additionally, plans include a Costco gas station on the premises. The store is expected to operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The land designated for the new Costco store is currently owned by the Clark County Aviation Department. It remains unclear whether the land will be sold to Costco or if a lease agreement is in the works. A spokesperson for Costco declined to comment on the matter, citing company policy.