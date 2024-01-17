New Charges in Child-Abuse Death Case, TikTok's Liability, and Business Developments: Today's Top Stories

San Diego prosecutors have levied new charges against the adoptive family members implicated in the Arabella McCormack child-abuse death case. Arabella's mother, grandmother, and grandfather are accused of physical abuse, starvation, and imposing strenuous exercises upon the children. With Arabella weighing just 48 pounds at her death, the family now faces murder charges, and the grandmother is additionally charged with conspiracy to commit child torture.

TikTok's Liability in Child's Death

In a pivotal case, a U.S. appeals court is examining if TikTok can be held accountable for the death of a 10-year-old girl who took part in a lethal 'blackout challenge' promoted on the platform. The girl's mother is suing TikTok and ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, alleging that TikTok's algorithm recommended harmful videos about the challenge to her daughter. The case is drawing attention as it could potentially redefine the limits of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally safeguards internet companies from legal actions concerning user-generated content.

Business Developments

The private equity owners of Netsmart Technologies are mulling over a sale of the U.S. healthcare software firm, potentially valuing it at over $5 billion, inclusive of debt. Meanwhile, ResMed plans to continue selling its respiratory masks with magnets, despite the FDA categorizing its recall as 'most serious,' acknowledging risks of major injuries or death. Additionally, a U.S. judge has halted a $3.8 billion merger between Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways, resulting in a considerable slump in Spirit's stock prices. Diamond Sports Group has come to an agreement with creditors to exit bankruptcy backed by Amazon’s support as part of a streaming deal.

Global Energy Transitions

Shell is offloading its Nigerian onshore oil and gas subsidiary to a local consortium for an estimated $2.4 billion, marking the closure of nearly a century of operations in the region. Meanwhile, the EIA predicts wind and solar to spearhead U.S. power generation growth over the next two years, driven by new renewable energy installations. A novel market for trading unutilized U.S. tax credits for renewable energy projects, currently valued between $7 and $9 billion, has emerged.

Rising Risks and Legal Confrontations

The insurance market is adjusting to escalating risks in the Red Sea, with war risk insurance premiums spiking due to attacks on merchant vessels. In labor news, UAW members at Allison Transmission in Indianapolis have ratified a new agreement, and North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls reported the conclusion of an ethics investigation concerning her, without any disciplinary action. The parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are fighting a lawsuit from the crypto exchange's bankruptcy, refuting accusations of insider status and financial extraction. In a landmark case, Kirkland & Ellis, a leading bankruptcy law firm, is facing a lawsuit over an undisclosed romantic relationship that influenced a judge's decisions, leading to the judge's resignation.