Africa

New Chaplain Appointed & Paleontological Debate Resolved: A Week of News in Brooklyn

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
New Chaplain Appointed & Paleontological Debate Resolved: A Week of News in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Hospital Center has announced the appointment of Father Francis Joojo Obu-Mends as the full-time Chaplain and Director of the Spiritual Care Department. As a member of the Spiritan international Roman Catholic religious missionary congregation and a board-certified healthcare chaplain, Father Francis brings a rich tapestry of experience from his services in Africa, Europe, and the United States. The Spiritans, who founded the Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, have been serving in the U.S. since 1872.

Landmark Paleontological Discovery

In the realm of paleontology, a significant development has emerged. Researchers from Brooklyn College and CUNY’s Graduate Center have successfully resolved a century-long debate, determining that picrodontids are not primates. This breakthrough was achieved by examining the only known preserved picrodontid skull using state-of-the-art CT scan technology. The finding not only settles a protracted paleontological dispute but also contributes to a more nuanced understanding of primate evolution.

Urban Developments and Concerns

The NYC Department of Transportation has completed a safety redesign of Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. The revamp introduces protected bus lanes and enhanced safety features, a move welcomed by daily commuters. In the realm of gastronomy, the New Apollo Diner, a local beloved establishment, has shuttered after serving the Brooklyn community for 30 years. Meanwhile, Brownsville police are seeking public assistance in the case of missing teenager Jeremiah Vernet.

Policy Announcements and Controversies

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to restore funding for additional NYPD recruits and FDNY personnel, addressing concerns about public safety and emergency response times. The move, however, has sparked debate among those advocating for police reform and budget reallocation. The MTA has invited public comments on its congestion pricing plan, a measure proposed to address traffic issues and fund public transportation improvements. Amid these developments, controversy has arisen following the relocation of migrants to a Brooklyn high school during a storm. Critics argue that this decision prioritized migrants over the needs of the local community.

Africa United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

