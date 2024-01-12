New Castle County Grapples with Aftereffects of Powerful Storm

As the dawn broke over New Castle County, Delaware, the aftermath of a potent storm that swept through on Tuesday night was starkly evident. The powerful storm left its indelible mark on the community, causing substantial damage and widespread power outages. Almost 1,800 residents remain in the dark, powerless against the whims of nature, their daily routines disrupted.

Struggling with Power Outages

Among the affected residents is Richard Davidson, who has been relying on a costly generator to meet his basic electricity needs since Wednesday. Like many others, his life is on hold, with simple activities like cooking and showering becoming a challenge. The local power company, Delmarva, is grappling with the situation, working tirelessly to restore power. Their latest estimate suggests that power will be fully restored by 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Major Roads Still Closed

Milltown Road, along with several other smaller back roads, is still closed. The Delaware Department of Transportation is working round the clock to clear the debris and fallen trees left in the storm’s wake. Yet, over 50 roads remain affected, their usual traffic replaced by downed trees and wires.

Preparation for the Next Storm

As the community grapples with the aftermath, another rainstorm looms on the horizon, posing a flooding risk to high streams and creeks. The Department of Transportation has issued a warning to residents, advising them to remove debris from drainage areas to prevent flooding. The community has been urged to prepare for the next round of weather, a reminder that nature’s fury is as unpredictable as it is powerful.