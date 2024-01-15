New Beginnings: Ukrainian Immigrants Navigate Life in New Hampshire Amidst Global Refugee Crisis

As 2024 dawns, Nodira Uhlanova, an immigrant from Ukraine, grapples with her newfound safety in the United States, a stark contrast to her war-ridden homeland. She represents one of over 900 Ukrainian refugees who have sought solace in New Hampshire since the war erupted in 2022. The nonprofit organization, Building Community in New Hampshire (BCNH), has played a pivotal role in helping these refugees establish their lives, offering assistance from school enrollment to language classes and employment.

Advertisment

A Glimpse of Normalcy

A recent New Year celebration, orchestrated by BCNH, sought to infuse a sense of normalcy and joy into the lives of Ukrainian children with games, crafts, and traditional food. While some refugees, like Uhlanova, arrived alone and have begun reconstructing their lives through work and language acquisition, others have found comfort in the community. Viktoriia Piddubna and her family, for example, have taken strides towards integration, with Piddubna working from home and undertaking online courses.

The Struggles of Starting Anew

Advertisment

However, for refugees like Kseniia Bukliarevych, the transition has not been without its challenges. Bukliarevych grapples with the emotional and logistical complexities of starting anew in a foreign country. Despite the varying experiences of these immigrants, BCNH continues to offer essential support. Case managers like Liliya Mayevsky find fulfillment in aiding their compatriots, emphasizing the importance of gatherings in helping Ukrainian immigrants feel more at home.

The Bigger Picture

The United Nations reveals it needs $4.2 billion to offer humanitarian aid in Ukraine and assist millions who have fled. The full-blown Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked the most significant refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The UN intends to aid 8.5 million people within Ukraine and 2.3 million refugees and their host communities in eastern Europe. However, only half of school-age Ukrainian refugee children are enrolled in schools in host countries, while a quarter of refugees in need grapple with accessing healthcare. As the world ushers in a new year, the plea for support for millions of refugees from Ukraine resonates more than ever.