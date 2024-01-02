en English
Automotive

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

Effective as of January 1, a new set of battery sourcing rules has resulted in the removal of several electric vehicles (EVs) from the list of those eligible for federal tax credits, according to the U.S. Treasury. The updated guidelines were introduced to reduce the electric vehicle industry’s reliance on China, leading to a significant decrease in the number of EV models qualifying for these credits. Among the vehicles affected are the Nissan Leaf, Tesla Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive, certain Tesla Model 3s, and the Chevrolet Blazer EV.

Revamping the Federal EV Tax Credit

The new rules are a part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden in 2022. Now in effect, the rules exclude certain EVs with components sourced internationally from eligibility while allowing some buyers to access the credit right after purchasing an eligible vehicle. The changes aim to promote EV adoption while reducing reliance on Chinese components. The tax credit will also become redeemable as a point of sale rebate among dealers registered with the IRS, making EVs more accessible to a broader audience. However, the foreign entities of concern rule could potentially disrupt supply chains, impacting potential EV buyers.

Shift in Eligibility

The number of electric vehicle models eligible for a $7,500 consumer tax credit has sharply fallen from 43 to 19 due to these new rules. The updated requirements exclude vehicles that utilize battery components made by Chinese manufacturers. Furthermore, starting in 2025, the restrictions will expand to include suppliers of key raw materials for batteries, such as nickel and lithium. Some of the vehicles that remain eligible for the consumer credit include Tesla Inc.’s Model Y, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s R1T pickup truck, Stellantis NV’s Jeep Wrangler 4xe, and Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Industry Reaction and Future Projections

The industry’s response to the new rules has been mixed. Tesla disclosed that its Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range vehicles would lose federal tax credits starting on the effectivity of the new guidelines but anticipated that the Cybertruck might regain eligibility later in the year. Volkswagen also expressed optimism for the eligibility of its ID.4 models under the new rules, while Ford and General Motors admitted that some of their EVs would temporarily lose eligibility. However, both manufacturers expect certain models to regain their eligibility after making necessary supply chain adjustments.

Automotive Business United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

