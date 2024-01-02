en English
Fashion

New Balance’s 2024 Sneaker Revolution: Patent Leather 550 Model Unveiled

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
New Balance’s 2024 Sneaker Revolution: Patent Leather 550 Model Unveiled

New Balance, the renowned lifestyle and running shoe brand, is set to turn heads with a new collection of the 550 model in 2024. This collection presents a notable shift from the vintage-inspired leather and suede designs, which have been a signature element of the model, especially since its revival through the partnership with Aim� Leon Dore.

Introducing Patent Leather

The key highlight of the 2024 collection is the introduction of patent leather as a primary material. The glossy and refined charm of patent leather offers a fresh aesthetic to the 550 model, without compromising the comfort and flexibility that the shoe is known for.

Colorways: Old School Meets Modern Trend

The new collection is set to offer three colorways, each with its unique appeal. One draws inspiration from the University of North Carolina’s blue palette, while the other two variations feature black and white, seemingly aligning with the trending ‘Panda’ style color-blocking.

Anticipation Builds for the New Release

Although New Balance has not specified a release date yet, the anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts is palpable. The brand has hinted that these new patent leather 550s will soon be a part of their 2024 product lineup, promising a new chapter in their iconic shoe journey.

Known for its strong lineup of lifestyle and running shoes, including the iconic 990v4, New Balance has been steadily raising the bar with technologies like FuelCell foam. The brand is also reputed for its outdoor options, featuring treaded outsoles for added durability and traction. Collaborations with boutique brands like Concepts and Bodega have furthered their unique and highly sought-after sneaker releases.

With the introduction of the patent leather 550 model, New Balance continues its commitment to innovation and design, ensuring that their shoes remain a firm favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

