New America High Income Fund Declares Dividend and Shares Updated Portfolio Data

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (HYB) has stirred the financial waters with its recent announcement of a dividend distribution. The firm has declared a dividend of $0.04 per share on its common stock, set to be distributed on February 29, 2024. This dividend is directed at shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024, with the ex-dividend date marked for February 14th.
Updated Portfolio Data Now Available
Adding to the announcement, the Fund has also made its updated portfolio data accessible on its website. This move allows for increased transparency and provides shareholders with up-to-date insights into the firm's current holdings and investment strategies.
Insight into The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund positions itself as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It operates on a leveraged capital structure, aiming to maximize returns for its shareholders. The fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., a veteran in the realm of investment advisory services. Established in 1937, T. Rowe Price has, along with its affiliates, managed assets totaling approximately $1.4 trillion. This mammoth amount includes about $20 billion in high yield investments as of the close of December 2023.
Details on Dividend Distribution and Performance
The article delves into the sources of the Fund's monthly distributions, providing estimates of distribution sources, the fiscal year-to-date cumulative amount of distributions, and total return performance over various time periods. It also sheds light on the Allspring Closed End Funds and the fund's investment objective. The final determination of the source of all dividend distributions will be made after the year end, and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year.