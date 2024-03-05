New Affordable Senior Housing Blossoms in Atascadero: California Grand Manor Apartments

Behind the well-known California Manor, a new beacon of hope for affordable senior housing is emerging in Atascadero. Micon Real Estate, a Sanger-based developer, is in the latter stages of constructing two new buildings, set to offer 76 affordable housing units tailored for seniors over the age of 62 and individuals with disabilities. This initiative, dubbed the California Grand Manor Apartments, promises to be a significant addition to San Luis Obispo County's affordable housing landscape.

Advertisment

Expanding Affordable Options

The journey to this expansion began when Micon Real Estate acquired the California Manor property in 2011. Recognizing the potential in the unused land behind the existing residences, Micon's founder and CEO Mike Condry embarked on a mission to create additional affordable housing options for the community's senior population. The result is the California Grand Manor Apartments, comprising two three-story buildings designed to accommodate a diverse range of income levels. From studio to two-bedroom units, these apartments are poised to serve those making between 30% and 80% of the area median income, averaging at 55% for a one-person household.

A Different Financial Model

Advertisment

Unlike the original California Manor, which benefits from USDA housing vouchers ensuring residents pay no more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, the new expansion operates under a different financial model. Financial support for this project comes from the California Housing Finance Authority, leading to a wider rent range. This shift means prospective residents could pay anywhere from $574 to $1,970 monthly, depending on their income level and the apartment size. Despite this change, the expansion aims to preserve the communal spirit of California Manor, featuring internal courtyards, shared spaces, and essential amenities like laundry rooms and activity areas.

Community Impact and Timing

With a total cost of approximately $27 million, the expansion of California Manor into the California Grand Manor Apartments is a considerable investment in the community's future. Construction, which commenced in August 2023, is on track for completion by the end of September this year. This timeline suggests that marketing and application processes will begin soon, offering new opportunities for eligible seniors and people with disabilities in the area. The project has received broad support from the community, highlighting the ongoing need for affordable senior housing solutions in Atascadero and beyond.

As the California Grand Manor Apartments near completion, they stand as a testament to Atascadero's commitment to expanding affordable housing options for its senior residents. This development not only enriches the fabric of the community but also offers a glimpse into the potential future of senior living spaces that prioritize accessibility, affordability, and quality of life. With the doors set to open soon, many are watching closely, hopeful for the positive impact this project will have on the lives of its future residents.