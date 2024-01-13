en English
Business

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Announces Option Agreement Amendment for Coronado VMS Property

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Announces Option Agreement Amendment for Coronado VMS Property

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a prominent player in the junior mineral exploration industry, announced a crucial amendment to the option agreement for the acquisition of the Coronado VMS property in Pershing County, Nevada. The property, nestled approximately 30 miles southeast of Winnemucca, was initially subject to an agreement on September 28, 2018, with a subsequent amendment on January 31, 2022.

Revised Terms for Acquisition

The new amendment introduces revised terms for cash payments, share payments, and exploration expenditures. It allows Nevada Sunrise the flexibility to hasten these payments, and any surplus expenditures can be credited to forthcoming years.

Advance Royalty Payment Upon Feasibility Study

Moreover, the agreement stipulates an advance royalty payment of $500,000 upon the completion of a feasibility study. However, this condition hinges on the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Other Interests of Nevada Sunrise

Beyond the Coronado VMS property, Nevada Sunrise also holds interests in an array of lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects across Nevada. These include the Gemini, Jackson Wash, and Badlands lithium projects, an 18.74% interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, and rights to a water permit in the Lida Valley basin.

Forward-Looking Statements Offer Caution

The company’s forward-looking statements caution potential investors about the reliance on technical information, changes in project parameters, and fluctuating economic conditions. Other factors to consider include commodity prices, possibilities of equipment failures, labor disputes, pandemic-induced delays, governmental approvals, and completion of the exploration. The company also outlined other risks in its Management Discussion and Analysis.

This significant amendment marks a milestone in the growth trajectory of Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, underlining its commitment to robust exploration and potential development of valuable mineral resources.

0
Business United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

