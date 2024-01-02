Nevada National Guard Ensures Safe New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Las Vegas

As the world welcomed the New Year, Las Vegas, fondly known as ‘America’s Party,’ roared into 2024 with an impressive display of fireworks illuminating the Nevada sky. Amid the rousing celebrations, about 200 troops from the Nevada National Guard were deployed, not to dampen the spirit but to lend a helping hand to local and federal law enforcement agencies. The Guard’s mission was clear – ensure public safety, assist with crowd control, and provide medical support.

Guarding ‘America’s Party’

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the National Guard Bureau chief, visited the guardsmen on duty, commending their dedication and role in preserving the safety of the revelers. The National Guard has been a significant part of this annual event since 1999, a testament to its integral role in supporting community safety during large-scale events.

The Nevada National Guard completed its 24th year supporting first responders during Las Vegas’ annual New Year’s Eve celebration. This year’s event, aptly named ‘America’s Party,’ attracted over 300,000 attendees, with the number expected to rise to 400,000. The guardsmen’s presence was not just symbolic but a vital part of the overall security framework that allowed the celebrations to proceed without major incidents.

Specialized Support for the Celebrations

The 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment of the Nevada Army National Guard played a pivotal role in overseeing the operations and personnel on the Strip on New Year’s Eve. The 92nd Civil Support Team provided critical atmospheric monitoring and on-site analysis of suspicious substances, enhancing the security measures in place.

The Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Medical Group also played a vital role, supporting two hospitals with approximately 35 personnel for triage assistance. The deployment of the National Guard ensured that medical emergencies were swiftly dealt with, contributing to a safer festive environment for all.

Preparing for Future Events

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, who has experience with both law enforcement and the National Guard, met with Gen. Hokanson and emphasized the enhanced capabilities and value of the Guard. The Nevada National Guard’s participation in ‘America’s Party’ offers valuable insights for future deployments. As the Guard prepares for similar roles in upcoming major events like the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Super Bowl, it is continually refining its strategies to ensure the safety and security of all attendees.