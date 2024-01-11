Nevada Governor Orders Office Closures Amid Severe Weather

Amid severe weather conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo of Nevada has declared the closure of all State executive branch government offices in Northern Nevada, with the exception of those staffed by essential public safety and corrections personnel. This decision has been taken as a result of warnings from the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety, which indicate potentially hazardous road conditions across several counties.

Protecting Public Safety Amid Storm Conditions

The closure, effective from Thursday, January 11, 2024, encompasses several counties, including Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Pershing County, Storey County, and Washoe County. This measure is a cautionary response to the storm that has affected the region, posing potential risks to both state employees and the general public.

Hazardous Road Conditions Prompt Closure

Reports from the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety have urged Nevadans to exercise caution and restraint on the roads. Governor Lombardo has echoed these sentiments, urging Nevadans to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to the guidance provided by these departments.

Essential Services Remain Operational

While the closure will impact numerous offices, it’s crucial to note that essential public safety and corrections personnel will continue their duties. The Governor’s office will closely monitor the situation to determine whether the offices will remain closed on Friday and beyond, ensuring the safety of all Nevadans.