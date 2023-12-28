en English
Neutron Stars Likely Harbor Quark-Matter Cores: Study

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:17 am EST
An exciting revelation in astrophysics suggests a high likelihood of quark-matter cores inside massive neutron stars. According to a groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications, the probability stands between 80 and 90 percent. This discovery, a product of extensive supercomputer simulations and Bayesian statistical inference, has significant implications for our understanding of the fundamental properties of matter under extreme conditions and the evolution and behavior of neutron stars.

Neutron Stars: Gigantic Atomic Nuclei

Neutron stars are incredibly dense celestial bodies, with up to two solar masses compressed into a sphere with a 25 km diameter. This density makes them akin to gigantic atomic nuclei. The immense pressure at their centers is speculated to transform protons and neutrons into a phase of matter where quarks and gluons are no longer confined, a state known as cold quark matter. The international research team, comprising experts from Finland, Norway, Germany, and the United States, suggests that the transformation from nuclear to quark matter could mirror a strong first-order phase transition, similar to water freezing into ice.

Supercomputers and Bayesian Inference: Pioneering Astrophysical Research

The novel study leveraged advanced supercomputer calculations to juxtapose theoretical predictions with observational data, a process that required millions of CPU hours. The interdisciplinary research combined knowledge from astrophysics, particle and nuclear physics, and computer science. The research team, led by Dr. Joonas Nättilä and PhD student Joonas Hirvonen, emphasized the crucial role of high-performance computing in constraining the properties of neutron-star matter. The Finnish supercomputer center CSC provided the necessary resources for the study.

Gravitational Waves: Confirming The Existence of Quark-Matter Cores

Apart from the compelling range of 80-90% likelihood of quark-matter cores in the most massive neutron stars, the research also outlined how future gravitational-wave signals from binary neutron-star mergers could confirm or rule out the existence of quark-matter cores. The abrupt transition from nuclear to quark matter could destabilize the star, potentially leading to its collapse into a black hole. This research represents a significant leap in our understanding of neutron stars and the extreme conditions under which matter exists.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

