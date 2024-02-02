NETSOL Technologies to Hold Conference Call Discussing Fiscal Q2 2024 Results

NETSOL Technologies, Inc., a renowned name in IT and enterprise software solutions, has declared its intentions to host a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This significant event will be centered around discussing the company's financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024.

Bringing Global Stakeholders Together

With a reputation that spans over four decades, the conference call is expected to draw participants from around the globe. Participants are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes before the commencement to ensure seamless registration by an operator. The call will be broadcast live, facilitating a real-time update for those who cannot physically be present.

NETSOL, staying true to its tech-driven ethos, is making the call accessible both via a dedicated telephone number and through a web browser link. This move ensures that stakeholders, regardless of their location, can be a part of this important event. Furthermore, the provision for replay via a specific link and on NETSOL's website under the company information section has also been made.

NETSOL's Pioneering Role in the Leasing and Finance Industry

NETSOL Technologies, with its global support and delivery centers, has been serving the leasing and finance industry with its innovative IT solutions. Its suite of applications, including NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft, and NFS Ascent, has been pivotal in transforming the finance and leasing operations of businesses around the globe. These applications provide a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Finally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be made available approximately three hours after the call's conclusion and will remain accessible until February 27, 2024. This replay option, with both toll-free and international dial-in options, ensures that no stakeholder misses out on this important update from NETSOL Technologies.