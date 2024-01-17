Netsmart Technologies Sale: Aiming for a Valuation Exceeding $5 Billion

The private equity owners of Netsmart Technologies are reportedly considering selling the U.S. healthcare software company, with hopes of achieving over $5 billion in valuation, inclusive of debt. This announcement comes as the company projects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be approximately $250 million this year.

Details on Netsmart Technologies and Potential Buyers

Netsmart Technologies' products and services are primarily geared towards community-based healthcare centers, non-profit healthcare organizations, and hospice care centers across the United States. Currently, the company boasts a user base of over 754,000 at care centers it serves. These communities specialize in diverse areas like behavioral health, addiction treatment, intellectual and developmental disabilities, child and family services, and home health and hospice.

