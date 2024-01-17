Netsmart Technologies Potentially on Sale for Over $5 Billion

The U.S.-based healthcare software company, Netsmart Technologies, is potentially set to change hands as its current private equity owners, GI Partners and TA Associates, mull over its sale. The impending sale is expected to value the Overland Park, Kansas-based company at over $5 billion, inclusive of debt. The sale process, to be officiated in the coming weeks, is being facilitated by Goldman Sachs Group and William Blair.

Uniqueness of Netsmart Technologies

Established in 1968, Netsmart Technologies has carved out a distinct space for itself in the healthcare industry. The company specializes in the provision of electronic health records services, healthcare information exchanges, and telehealth software solutions. Its services are primarily patronized by community-based healthcare centers, non-profit organizations, and hospice care centers. With a user base of more than 754,000 spread across various care centers in the U.S., the company sits at the heart of digital healthcare solutions.

Financial Projection and Potential Buyers

As per projections, Netsmart's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the current year hover around the $250 million mark. While the potential buyer list is speculated to primarily include private equity firms, it is important to note, as per anonymous sources, that the sale is not a foregone conclusion.

Notable Transactions in Recent History

Netsmart Technologies' recent history is punctuated by significant transactions. In 2016, it entered into a joint venture with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. However, this partnership was short-lived as GI Partners and TA Associates bought out Allscripts' stake in Netsmart in 2018. The impending sale, if it materializes, will add another landmark transaction to the company's history.