NETGEAR CEO Patrick Lo Retires, Company Releases Preliminary Q4 Financial Results

NETGEAR, a global pioneer in networking products, today announced that its esteemed CEO and Chairman, Patrick Lo, is stepping down from his executive roles and the company's Board of Directors. Lo, the co-founder of NETGEAR, will transition into a strategic advisory role, ensuring a seamless transfer of leadership until July 2024.

End of a Significant Era

Lo's retirement marks the end of a landmark era for NETGEAR. During his tenure, Lo has been instrumental in determining the company's direction, steering it to success in the challenging networking products industry. His visionary guidance and relentless pursuit of innovation have been integral to the company's achievements.

Financial Performance and Future Expectations

Along with this announcement, NETGEAR also disclosed preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter. The company projects revenues to range between $179 million and $189 million, closely aligning with previous forecasts of $175 million to $190 million. This robust performance is attributed to strong demand, particularly in the premium segment of its Connected Home Products (CHP) portfolio. The company credits part of this success to the favorable reception of their Orbi WiFi 7 product during the holiday season.

Preparing for the Future

Thomas H. Waechter, NETGEAR's Lead Independent Director, acknowledged Patrick Lo's monumental contributions to the company. He also expressed confidence in Charles (CJ) Prober's capabilities to lead NETGEAR forward. Prober, a seasoned technology executive, is poised to assume the helm effective immediately. He is also joining NETGEAR's Board of Directors, positioning him to play a pivotal role in the company's future innovation and growth.