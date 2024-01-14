en English
Netflix’s Strategic Tagging System: Enhancing User Engagement and Decision-Making

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
In an increasingly competitive streaming landscape, Netflix has employed a strategic tagging system to bolster user engagement and decision-making. A dedicated team of around 30 ‘taggers’ are tasked with crafting descriptive tags, encapsulating the essence of each title in Netflix’s vast library. Tags such as ‘soapy’ and ’emotional’ for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or ‘quirky’ and ‘campy’ for ‘Emily in Paris’ are prominently displayed alongside synopses and visual tiles, nudging users to press play.

The Power of Tags

Netflix’s unique approach to promotional assets, including tags, trailers, and detailed synopses, has been instrumental in securing its dominance in the streaming industry. The platform boasts an impressive 247 million subscribers worldwide and claims 7.4% of total television usage in the United States. The company’s experiments reveal that engagement significantly dwindles in the absence of tags, underlining their pivotal role in the user experience.

Defying Minimalism

While several streaming services have opted for a more minimalistic approach, Netflix, with its firm commitment to data-driven experimentation and user engagement, has held its leading position. The streaming giant continually tests and deliberates the application of over 3,000 tags to ensure their relevance and effectiveness. Debates over nuances such as ‘falling in love’ versus ‘finding love’ are commonplace in Netflix’s ongoing quest to fine-tune its tagging system.

More Than Just Navigation

Netflix’s product officers accentuate that these tags serve a dual purpose. They not only guide viewers through the extensive library but also aid in curating personalized recommendations based on viewing history. This focus on user-centric data analysis is key to Netflix’s success, informing decisions about what shows and movies to produce and renew. Even as the company faces stiff competition and explores new avenues like in-app purchases for games and ad-supported plans, the strategic tagging system remains a cornerstone of its user engagement strategy.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

