Netflix's 'Death by Lightning' Casts Spotlight on President Garfield's Assassination

Netflix's upcoming series 'Death by Lightning' is poised to breathe new life into a scarcely remembered chapter of American history: the assassination of President James Garfield. With a star-studded cast including Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Shannon, Betty Gilpin, and Nick Offerman, the series aims to provide a detailed portrayal of the events leading up to and following the tragic incident. Based on the novel 'Destiny of the Republic' by Candice Millard, the series has garnered anticipation for its promise of a nuanced exploration of history.

The Casting Choices and Creative Minds

The selection of Matthew Macfadyen to play Charles Guiteau, Garfield's assassin, alongside Michael Shannon as President Garfield himself, has been met with acclaim, described as "possibly the most perfect casting ever." Betty Gilpin will portray Garfield's wife, Crete Garfield, with Nick Offerman stepping into the role of Vice President Chester Arthur. The creative team behind the series includes Mike Makowsky, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Matt Ross, whose collective experience promises a compelling and historically rich narrative.

A Tragic Tale of Political Ambition and Medical Misadventure

President Garfield's assassination on July 2, 1881, by Charles Guiteau, a disillusioned office seeker, was not only a result of political malcontent but also a showcase of the era's medical inadequacies. After being shot at the Baltimore and Potomac train station, Garfield suffered immensely due to infections caused by unsanitary medical practices, ultimately leading to his death on September 19, 1881. This series aims to shed light on the personal and political dynamics of the time, highlighting the dire consequences of both political fanaticism and the nascent state of medical science.

Implications and Expectations

The announcement of 'Death by Lightning' has sparked interest in both historical enthusiasts and fans of the cast and creators involved. By revisiting President Garfield's assassination through a modern lens, the series promises to offer insightful commentary on the nature of American politics and the evolution of medical practices. As production is yet to begin, audiences are left to anticipate how this blend of historical drama and contemporary storytelling will unfold on their screens.

The exploration of President Garfield's assassination in 'Death by Lightning' not only promises to entertain but also to educate, offering a window into the complexities of a pivotal moment in American history. With its high-caliber cast and production team, the series is expected to be a significant addition to Netflix's repertoire of historical dramas, potentially setting a new benchmark for the genre.