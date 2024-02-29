Netflix's 'Death by Lightning' Casts Offerman, Gilpin in Garfield-Guiteau Historical Drama

The upcoming Netflix series 'Death by Lightning' shines a spotlight on a pivotal moment in American history, bringing to life the true story of President James Garfield's assassination at the hands of Charles Guiteau. With an ensemble cast featuring Matthew Macfadyen as Guiteau and Michael Shannon as Garfield, the series promises a deep dive into the circumstances that led to this tragic event. The recent casting of Betty Gilpin as First Lady Crete Garfield and Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester Arthur adds further depth and interest to the historical drama.

Star-Studded Cast to Illuminate History

Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, previously announced to portray James Garfield and Charles Guiteau respectively, are joined by Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman in pivotal roles. Gilpin, known for her role in the Netflix series Glow, steps into the shoes of Crete Garfield, the First Lady, while Offerman, celebrated for his portrayal of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, takes on the role of Vice President Chester Arthur. This stellar cast is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the tumultuous events surrounding President Garfield's assassination.

Exploring the Legacy of Garfield and Guiteau

The series 'Death by Lightning' delves into the complex relationship between President James Garfield and his assassin, Charles Guiteau. Garfield's presidency, though short-lived, was marked by his efforts to reform the spoils system, which ultimately led to his untimely demise. Guiteau, described as Garfield's 'greatest admirer,' harbored delusions of grandeur and believed he played a crucial role in Garfield's election victory, expecting a political appointment that never came. This historical drama aims to explore the intricate dynamics between the two men and the broader implications of their story on American politics and governance.

A Closer Look at the Production Team

Behind the scenes, the series boasts a talented production team, including members from the acclaimed 'Game of Thrones' series. This collaboration promises high production values and a gripping narrative style, ensuring that 'Death by Lightning' will not only educate but also entertain its audience. With such a rich historical tapestry to draw from, the series is poised to offer a compelling look at a key moment in U.S. history that continues to resonate today.

As 'Death by Lightning' prepares to bring this lesser-known chapter of American history to the screen, viewers can look forward to a nuanced portrayal of historical figures and the events that shaped their lives. Through the lens of this tragic tale, the series will explore themes of ambition, disillusionment, and the profound impact of individual actions on the course of history. As anticipation builds for its release, 'Death by Lightning' is set to captivate audiences with its dramatic recounting of President James Garfield's life and legacy.