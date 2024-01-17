Netflix: The Streaming Giant’s Journey to 248 Million Subscribers

Once a humble DVD rental service in 1997, Netflix has evolved into a global streaming entertainment titan with a staggering 248 million paid subscribers. Its journey, sparked by co-founder Reed Hastings' $40 late fee for a tardy return of 'Apollo 13' at Blockbuster, is marked by a series of significant events and challenges.
From Password Crackdowns to New Subscription Tiers
Netflix's growth hasn't been without its share of hurdles. The streaming giant faced customer backlash over a crackdown on password sharing that incorporated a surcharge for users accessing the service away from their declared home base. However, strategic measures like the introduction of an advertising-supported subscription tier have ensured that Netflix continues its upward trajectory in subscriber growth.
The 'Netflix Strike' and Residual Payments
The recent writer's strike, unofficially dubbed the 'Netflix strike' due to the profound impact of streaming on the industry, saw Netflix in the eye of the storm. In a bid to resolve the strike, the company is currently in the process of hiring a financial analyst to estimate residual payments for streaming productions.
Partnerships and Wall Street's Optimistic Outlook
In an innovative move, Netflix has partnered with French grocery chain Carrefour to offer low-cost subscriptions, broadening its subscriber base. This, coupled with the fact that the company added nearly 8 million new subscribers in the third quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations, has led to positive feedback from analysts. Both Bank of America and KeyBank have raised their price targets for Netflix's shares, citing a potential for balanced growth between subscribers and monetization.
Q4 2023 Earnings Report and Future Projections
Netflix is scheduled to disclose its Q4 2023 earnings report on January 23rd, 2024, after the US markets close. Despite concerns over a projected decline in operating margin and the impact of a strong US dollar versus other currencies, the company remains optimistic about its Q4 growth prospects. It anticipates an 11% increase in revenue, with the addition of 8-9 million new subscribers.