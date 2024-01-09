en English
Business

Netflix Prioritizes Sales Growth Over Original Content Amid Production Shutdowns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
In a decisive move, Netflix (NFLX) is shifting gears to prioritize sales growth over the production of original content. This strategic alteration comes in the wake of two impactful strikes by writers and actors in 2023, causing a nationwide production shutdown and subsequently leading to a 16% reduction in original programs compared to the previous year.

Downward Trend and Strategic Shift

Since early 2022, Netflix’s output has taken a downward trajectory. The streaming giant now plans to cut its yearly film production from an average of 50 to between 25 and 30 high-caliber films. This reduction has resulted in the cancellation of several original shows, including audience favorites such as ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Shadow and Bone.’

Industry-wide Cost-cutting Measures

Netflix isn’t alone in this strategic shift. Other juggernauts in the streaming industry, Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Comcast (CMCSA), are following suit, implementing similar cost-cutting measures. This includes reducing the number of shows, laying off staff, and tightening budgets.

Driving Subscriber Growth

With a focus on enhancing its market position, Netflix is seeking to expand its subscriber base. The company recently unveiled a lower-cost, ad-supported subscription tier and an initiative to clamp down on password sharing. In a bid to retain users, Netflix is considering novel incentives, such as ad-free episodes for binge-watchers.

In terms of financials, Netflix is projected to witness a 6.29% year-over-year growth in revenues for fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate places Netflix’s revenues at $33.60 billion and earnings at $2.19 per share, reflecting the company’s robust financial health despite the recent changes.

Business United States
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

