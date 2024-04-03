Netflix April 2024 Lineup: From 'Scoop' to 'The Circle', What's Streaming

April 2024 brings a fresh wave of entertainment on Netflix, with a lineup that promises variety and quality. From gripping documentaries to returning hit shows, there's something for everyone in this month's selection. Noteworthy mentions include 'Scoop', a dramatized account of the Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, and 'The Circle', back for another season of strategic social networking and competition. Additionally, 'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut' offers a timely nudge for viewers to reassess their health goals.

New Originals to Watch

Netflix's commitment to original content continues to shine in April. 'Scoop', featuring Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, is set to captivate audiences with its behind-the-scenes look at one of the most controversial interviews in recent history. Meanwhile, 'Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver', Zack Snyder's much-anticipated sequel, promises to be a visual spectacle. For those seeking laughter, 'Neal Brennan: Crazy Good' and 'Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer' are must-watch specials from the comedy realm.

Returning Favorites

Fans of reality TV will rejoice as 'The Circle' returns for its sixth season, bringing back Michelle Buteau as the host. The show's unique blend of real and online interactions continues to be a hit among viewers. In the realm of documentaries, 'What Jennifer Did' offers an in-depth look at a compelling true crime story, while 'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut' delves into the importance of gut health.

Licensed Acquisitions

April also sees a robust selection of licensed titles making their way to Netflix. Standouts include 'Emily the Criminal', featuring a critically acclaimed performance by Aubrey Plaza, and 'Manifest', with its second season landing in the UK. Movie enthusiasts can look forward to 'Split' and 'Molly's Game', among others, enriching the service's cinematic offerings.