Netflix Acquires 'Temptation Island' For A New Season

Netflix has inked a deal with Banijay Studios North America, marking a new chapter for the popular reality dating series 'Temptation Island.' The show, infamous for testing the fidelity of non-married couples by sending them to a tropical paradise filled with temptation, first saw light on Fox in 2001 and made a comeback on USA Network in 2019.

A New Iteration on Netflix

Although the availability of the original eight seasons on Netflix remains uncertain, the streaming giant will host a fresh iteration of the show. This move comes on the heels of the unexpected popularity of 'Suits' on Netflix, which not only enjoyed a massive viewership but also led to the creation of a spinoff.

Netflix's Growing Catalogue of Reality Shows

Netflix's library of reality shows is expanding, with chart-toppers like 'Love Is Blind,' 'Too Hot to Handle,' 'The Ultimatum,' 'Love on the Spectrum,' and 'The Circle.' The addition of 'Temptation Island' is in line with the increasing trend of USA Network shows finding new life and a larger audience on Netflix.

No Release Date Announced Yet

While there's no information on the release date for the new episodes of 'Temptation Island' on Netflix, the series is currently available for viewing on Peacock. Meanwhile, fans of the show and reality TV enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new season.