Netanyahu Announces Continuation of Deadliest Gaza Conflict in 75 Years

In a recent announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the ongoing military campaign in Gaza is set to continue for several more months. This conflict, now the deadliest in 75 years, was sparked by a cross-border raid by militant group Hamas on October 7. Despite acknowledging significant successes in the conflict, Netanyahu emphasized the necessity for more time to secure a complete victory.

The Current State of the Conflict

The Israeli Defense Forces’ chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, echoed Netanyahu’s sentiments, reiterating that the war would persist for many more months. The death toll continues to climb, with nearly 23,000 Palestinians killed, marking the highest casualty rate since the 1948 war that led to the establishment of the State of Israel. The initial Hamas raid resulted in the death of at least 1,200 people, including more than 300 Israeli soldiers, and the capture of approximately 240 hostages. An additional 172 Israeli troops have been killed in the subsequent Gaza combat, with hundreds more injured.

International Response and Israel’s Stand

Despite international calls for targeted raids to capture or kill senior Hamas commanders and political leaders, and appeals for a temporary truce to facilitate humanitarian aid and hostage exchanges, Israel has maintained the intensity of its operations. This dismissive response has been particularly evident in the southern city of Khan Younis, where the Israeli military has recently intensified its invasion, leading to the displacement of over 85% of Gaza’s population.

The Humanitarian Crisis and International Aid

The United Nations has sounded alarms over the risk of disease, malnutrition, and famine in the area due to the limited aid. The United States, however, continues to support Israel militarily, recently approving an emergency sale of artillery shells. Netanyahu expressed gratitude for this support, particularly noting the US’s stance during a UN Security Council vote.

Wider Implications in the Middle East

The ongoing conflict has wider implications for the Middle East, with near-daily cross-border fire between Israel and Hizbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon. The US has deployed aircraft carriers to deter Hizbollah, and France is involved in diplomatic efforts to address the tension. A US warship recently engaged Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, and a US-led coalition is forming to secure shipping lanes in the region that have been threatened by the rebels. Israeli officials have stated plans to respond to the Houthi rebels, but these have been postponed while the US-led coalition handles the situation.

