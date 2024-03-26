Nestlé USA Recalls Over 440,000 Starbucks Mugs After Reports of Burns and Cuts

Nestlé USA has initiated a recall of more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs following customer reports of burns and cuts. These incidents have prompted a response from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, highlighting the risks associated with the products. Sold during the 2023 holiday season, these metallic-coated ceramic mugs have now become a safety concern for consumers nationwide.

Immediate Consumer Response Advised

Upon receiving reports of 12 incidents, including 10 injuries with nine severe burns and blisters, as well as a cut that required medical attention, the CPSC has urged consumers to cease using the recalled mugs immediately. These mugs, which were available in 11- or 16-ounce sizes as part of four different Starbucks holiday gift sets, were sold at major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Nexcom from November 2023 through January 2024. Consumers in possession of these mugs are instructed to return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA directly for a full refund, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Product Details and Recall Scope

The recall specifically targets Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug. These gift sets, priced between $10 and $20, were manufactured in China and have been identified as a burn hazard when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquids. Nestlé USA, in their commitment to product safety, has issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience caused to consumers and retail customers, highlighting that the recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.

Ensuring Safety and Integrity

Nestlé USA's swift action to recall the affected products demonstrates their dedication to the quality, safety, and integrity of their offerings. As consumers are guided to stop using the mugs and seek refunds, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of product safety standards and the responsiveness of companies to protect their customers. While the recall addresses the immediate hazard, it also reinforces the need for ongoing vigilance in product manufacturing and consumer usage, especially with items intended for hot beverages.

As this recall unfolds, the implications for Nestlé USA, Starbucks, and consumers will likely prompt a broader discussion on quality control and safety measures in branded merchandise. The proactive steps taken by Nestlé to rectify the situation may help to mitigate the impact on consumer trust and loyalty, but the incident underscores the critical nature of rigorous product testing and consumer awareness in preventing similar incidents in the future.