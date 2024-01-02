en English
Nespresso Challenges Keurig’s Reign in the U.S. Single-Serve Coffee Pod Market

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Nespresso Challenges Keurig’s Reign in the U.S. Single-Serve Coffee Pod Market

Nespresso, a coffee brand under the umbrella of Nestlé, is increasingly emerging as a formidable player in the U.S. single-serve coffee pod market. This sector has been traditionally ruled by Keurig Dr Pepper, with an established presence echoing in sales of approximately $4.3 billion and a reach to over 38 million households. Nespresso, on the other hand, has tasted greater success on international soil and is now gradually expanding its footprint in the U.S. market.

A Slow Start and Steady Rise

Despite Nespresso’s initial status as a minority system in the U.S., the company’s global sales figures are impressive, with an estimated turnover of $1.5 billion in U.S. sales last year. The brand’s initial entry into the U.S. market in the early 1990s was not met with immediate success, taking seven years to churn a profit.

However, a significant transformation swept through in 2014 with the launch of the Vertuo machine. This inventive model expanded Nespresso’s offerings, brewing full-size coffees in addition to the classic espressos. This groundbreaking innovation saw sales catapult from $300 million in 2013.

A Different Approach

Despite Nespresso’s ascent, Euromonitor International suggests that Nespresso might be setting its sights on a different market segment, rather than directly locking horns with Keurig. Patrick Minogue, president of U.S. coffee for Keurig Dr Pepper, holds a similar belief. He sees potential for expansion, with over 50 million households in the U.S. coffee market still untapped.

As Nespresso continues to climb the ladder, both brands are focussing on product innovations and marketing strategies to maintain their leads and serve their respective segments. The brewing battle in the single-serve coffee pod market is a testament to the ever-evolving consumer preferences and the brands’ relentless pursuit to cater to them.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

