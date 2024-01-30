Nepali American Delegate Harry Bhandari Eyes Maryland's Congressional Seat

Delegate Harry Bhandari, a Maryland Democrat with a rich Nepali American heritage, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in Maryland's second congressional district. His decision comes on the heels of incumbent C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger's announcement to retire after 11 terms in office. At 46, Bhandari has already etched his name in history as the first Nepali American elected to a state legislature in the U.S., a position he has held since 2019 in the Maryland House of Delegates.

A Journey of Opportunity and Progress

Bhandari's journey is a testament to the American dream. Born and raised in Nepal, he moved to the U.S., where he started working for minimum wage. Undeterred, he pursued his ambitions, eventually becoming a teacher, earning a PhD, and making his foray into politics. Now, as he sets his sights on Congress, his campaign is underscored by his personal experiences and the desire to give back to the country that offered him opportunities.

Representing a Diverse District

The second congressional district Bhandari aims to represent is a Democrat-leaning area with a diverse demographic, encompassing parts of Baltimore and Carroll counties and part of Baltimore City. In his pursuit to represent this diverse district, Bhandari's political platform includes a suite of initiatives aiming to transform healthcare and education and ensure their affordability and accessibility.

Focus on Healthcare and Education

Bhandari is committed to reducing Emergency Room wait times and lowering prescription drug costs. He has voiced his concerns over gun violence in schools, advocating for stricter gun control measures. In a bid to improve the education sector, he supports the construction of new schools. Bhandari also intends to codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring the preservation of women's reproductive rights. His campaign is a reflection of his commitment to opportunity and progress, and his journey from Nepal to potentially becoming a Congress member exemplifies this.