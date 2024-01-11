Neon Phone Charger Sparks Outrage on Red-Eye Flight: A Debate on Flight Etiquette Ignites

In the dimmed cabin of a red-eye flight from Miami to Seattle, a single light source became a spectacle of neon hues – green, blue, and pink – as it intermittently flashed, cutting through the tranquility of the night journey. The source? A passenger’s neon flashing phone charger. This seemingly innocuous object turned into a contentious issue, sparking outrage among fellow passengers desperate for sleep or relaxation on the six-hour flight.

Outrage Ignited on the Internet

A video of this incident, shared on the ‘Mildly Infuriating’ subreddit, quickly ignited a heated discussion about flight etiquette, passenger consideration, and potential health risks. The neon charger, while visually striking, was considered an inconsiderate act by the Reddit community, with some users suggesting that its bright flashing lights could trigger photosensitive epilepsy in susceptible individuals.

Flight Attendants Remain Uninvolved

Surprisingly, despite the discomfort expressed by fellow passengers, flight attendants did not intervene during the flight. The woman using the neon charger remained seemingly oblivious to the frustration of her fellow travelers, adding fuel to the debate about the role of flight attendants in managing such situations.

The Online Community Reacts

The incident drew a mixed reaction from the online community. While many sympathized with the disruption experienced by other passengers, others debated potential solutions. Suggestions ranged from offering a traditional, non-flashing charger to the woman to more humorous or confrontational responses. The discourse also highlighted the need for awareness and consideration in shared public spaces, like an airplane cabin, where the actions of one can affect many.