Neogen Corporation: Q2 2024 Financial Results, Operational Progress & Updated Outlook

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) held an insightful Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call, shedding light on its financial performance, operational developments, and updated outlook. The conference was initiated by Bill Waelke, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury, and included noteworthy insights from CEO John Adent and CFO Dave Naemura.

Financial Performance

The company reported a second-quarter revenue of $230 million, demonstrating stability compared to the previous year, despite a minor core revenue decline of less than 1%. The company faced challenges in the form of a backlog of open orders, which hampered core revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $55 million, marking an improvement in margin compared to the first quarter.

Operational Developments

The acquisition of the former 3M Food Safety business was a significant event for the company, with the integration process advancing smoothly. This included the successful relocation of some product lines into Neogen’s facilities. The Food Safety segment recorded modest core revenue growth, with pathogen detection operations demonstrating robust performance. On the other hand, the Animal Safety segment encountered a core revenue decline, although destocking trends were moderate. Genomics operations faced challenges due to a strategic shift in focus.

Geographical Performance and Outlook

Geographically, the company observed growth in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region, while the US, Canada, and EMEA regions experienced a decline. Looking ahead, the company has updated its full-year revenue outlook to $935 million – $955 million, indicating a slower pace of market recovery than initially anticipated. However, Neogen anticipates higher adjusted EBITDA margins in the second half of the year, signaling potential profitability improvements.