Neocortex AI System Chosen for NAIRR’s Two-Year Pilot Program

The National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) has commenced a two-year pilot program targeting the democratization of AI technology and research access across the United States.

As part of this groundbreaking initiative, the Neocortex AI system has been selected for inclusion, a move that is expected to significantly enhance and define the impact of AI on scientific and engineering research.

The Neocortex AI System

Operational from its home base at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC), the Neocortex AI system is a technological marvel. The system incorporates two Cerebras CS-2 AI servers, each equipped with a Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine (WSE-2). The robust design of these servers allows them to feature a staggering 850,000 cores and 40GB of on-chip memory. The Neocortex is one of six AI supercomputers that have been roped in for the pilot program.

Cerebras and NAIRR Collaboration

Earlier this month, Cerebras Systems announced the availability of its latest offering, the Condor Galaxy AI supercomputer system, to NAIRR researchers. The collaboration between Cerebras and NAIRR in this pilot program underscores the tech company's commitment to advancing AI research.

The NAIRR Pilot Program

The pilot program is a major leap forward in AI research, initiated by the US National Science Foundation in tandem with ten federal agencies including the Department of Energy and the National Institute of Health. The program's primary aim is to provide researchers across the US with high-performance compute systems, datasets, educational materials, training tools, and user support mechanisms. In this way, it aims to make AI technology and research more accessible across the country. Other selected systems for the pilot include the Delta AI system at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications in Illinois, and the Frontera and Lonestar6 systems at the Texas Advanced Computing Center.

Paola Buitrago, PSC's Director of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, and Principal Investigator for Neocortex, has expressed enthusiasm about contributing to the pilot's initial phase, providing advanced computing technologies and expertise to support AI research. The selection of the Neocortex AI system for this pilot program marks a significant milestone in the expansion and democratization of AI research in the United States.