en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Nemak: Investing $18 Million in Facility Expansion to Meet Evolving Industry Needs

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Nemak: Investing $18 Million in Facility Expansion to Meet Evolving Industry Needs

Nemak, a renowned global player in the production of lightweight diecast automotive components, is injecting $18 million into the expansion of its facility at the Sheboygan Business Park, 4243 Gateway Drive. This move signals a strategic growth plan as the company adapts to the evolving automotive industry, particularly with the anticipated shift towards electric vehicles requiring larger diecasting equipment.

Details of the Expansion

The expansion plan encompasses the construction of a 49,500-square-foot addition to the current facility. A significant portion, amounting to 35,300 square feet, has been earmarked for diecasting production and storage. The remaining area will accommodate an electrical building, a compressor room, docking area, and offices. The crown jewel of this development project will be two new 4,500-ton diecast machines. These heavy-duty machines will be integrated with the existing facility’s furnaces for molten aluminum processing.

Timeline and Anticipated Impact

Bearing the fruit of a project that commenced last summer, the expanded facility is expected to be fully operational by September. This strategic move aims to fortify Nemak’s foothold in the industry, ensuring its long-term sustainability and promoting growth. The expansion will not just augment Nemak’s production capabilities but also open up more job opportunities. While the exact number of new positions remains undetermined, the current workforce of 900 will see an increase. This is a welcome development for Sheboygan’s local economy.

Future-Proofing Nemak’s Operations

The facility expansion is a clear indication of Nemak’s commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and future-proofing their operations. As the automotive industry gears up for a shift towards electric vehicles, the demand for larger diecasting apparatus becomes inevitable. By investing in new 4,500-ton diecast machines, Nemak is proactively positioning itself to respond to this emerging market need. This is not the company’s only foray in Sheboygan, with another site operating at 3101 S. Taylor Drive.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
6 mins ago
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
Chinese-Swedish automotive brand, Lynk & Co, a joint venture between Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has extended its footprint to southern Vietnam with the launch of three distinct SUV models: the Lynk & Co 01, Lynk & Co 05, and Lynk & Co 09. Following the triumphant debut of Lynk & Co 09
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
Expert Mechanic Advises Drivers on Winter Car Care to Avoid Costly Damages
26 mins ago
Expert Mechanic Advises Drivers on Winter Car Care to Avoid Costly Damages
Motorcyclists' 10,000-Mile Journey for Children's Hospice
31 mins ago
Motorcyclists' 10,000-Mile Journey for Children's Hospice
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
11 mins ago
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
Discrimination Controversy Hits Plawn Motors and Florida Government
16 mins ago
Discrimination Controversy Hits Plawn Motors and Florida Government
Hyundai Motors Expands Indian Operations with $845 Million Investment
21 mins ago
Hyundai Motors Expands Indian Operations with $845 Million Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
21 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
41 seconds
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
43 seconds
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
46 seconds
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
48 seconds
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
51 seconds
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
54 seconds
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
56 seconds
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
58 seconds
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
28 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
46 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app