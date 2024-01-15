Nemak: Investing $18 Million in Facility Expansion to Meet Evolving Industry Needs

Nemak, a renowned global player in the production of lightweight diecast automotive components, is injecting $18 million into the expansion of its facility at the Sheboygan Business Park, 4243 Gateway Drive. This move signals a strategic growth plan as the company adapts to the evolving automotive industry, particularly with the anticipated shift towards electric vehicles requiring larger diecasting equipment.

Details of the Expansion

The expansion plan encompasses the construction of a 49,500-square-foot addition to the current facility. A significant portion, amounting to 35,300 square feet, has been earmarked for diecasting production and storage. The remaining area will accommodate an electrical building, a compressor room, docking area, and offices. The crown jewel of this development project will be two new 4,500-ton diecast machines. These heavy-duty machines will be integrated with the existing facility’s furnaces for molten aluminum processing.

Timeline and Anticipated Impact

Bearing the fruit of a project that commenced last summer, the expanded facility is expected to be fully operational by September. This strategic move aims to fortify Nemak’s foothold in the industry, ensuring its long-term sustainability and promoting growth. The expansion will not just augment Nemak’s production capabilities but also open up more job opportunities. While the exact number of new positions remains undetermined, the current workforce of 900 will see an increase. This is a welcome development for Sheboygan’s local economy.

Future-Proofing Nemak’s Operations

The facility expansion is a clear indication of Nemak’s commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and future-proofing their operations. As the automotive industry gears up for a shift towards electric vehicles, the demand for larger diecasting apparatus becomes inevitable. By investing in new 4,500-ton diecast machines, Nemak is proactively positioning itself to respond to this emerging market need. This is not the company’s only foray in Sheboygan, with another site operating at 3101 S. Taylor Drive.